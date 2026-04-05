Tobias Harris Injury: Questionable for Monday
Harris (knee) is questionable for Monday's game in Orlando.
Harris played through the knee issue Saturday and looked good across 27 minutes, but he'll likely again need to test his knee at shootaround before an official decision is made on his status. If Harris can't give it a go, that would open up minutes for Ronald Holland and Caris LeVert.
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