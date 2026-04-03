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Tobias Harris Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 3:53pm

Harris is questionable for Saturday's game versus Philadelphia due to a bruised left knee.

The 33-year-old forward is in jeopardy of sitting out after sustaining the injury during Thursday's win over Minnesota. Should Harris need to miss Saturday's contest, Kevin Huerter, Ronald Holland and Javonte Green would all have an opportunity to step up on the wing.

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
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