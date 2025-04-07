Fantasy Basketball
Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris Injury: Still out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Harris (heel) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Harris will miss his third straight game due to right heel soreness. His next chance to suit up will come Thursday against the Knicks. Ronald Holland, Simone Fontecchio and Malik Beasley are all candidates to absorb extra minutes due to Harris being sidelined.

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons

