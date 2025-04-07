Tobias Harris Injury: Still out Monday
Harris (heel) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Harris will miss his third straight game due to right heel soreness. His next chance to suit up will come Thursday against the Knicks. Ronald Holland, Simone Fontecchio and Malik Beasley are all candidates to absorb extra minutes due to Harris being sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now