Tobias Harris headshot

Tobias Harris Injury: Trending toward playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Harris (hip) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Saturday's game against Minnesota.

Harris has been dealing with a left hip injury for the past couple of weeks, but it looks like the veteran forward will give it a go Saturday. In 14 outings since March 1, Harris has averaged 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 threes and 0.8 blocks over 28.4 minutes per game.

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
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