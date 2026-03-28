Tobias Harris Injury: Trending toward playing Saturday

Harris (hip) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Saturday's game against Minnesota.

Harris has been dealing with a left hip injury for the past couple of weeks, but it looks like the veteran forward will give it a go Saturday. In 14 outings since March 1, Harris has averaged 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 threes and 0.8 blocks over 28.4 minutes per game.