Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tobias Harris headshot

Tobias Harris Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 15, 2024 at 1:43pm

Harris (hand) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat.

Harris will miss at least one game after leaving Thursday's loss to the Celtics in the fourth quarter with a hand injury. The veteran will have a few extra days to rest before trying to suit up against the Jazz on Thursday. In Harris' absence, Isaiah Stewart, Ron Holland, Simone Fontecchio and Ausar Thompson are candidates for increased roles.

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now