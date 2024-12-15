Tobias Harris Injury: Won't play Monday
Harris (hand) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat.
Harris will miss at least one game after leaving Thursday's loss to the Celtics in the fourth quarter with a hand injury. The veteran will have a few extra days to rest before trying to suit up against the Jazz on Thursday. In Harris' absence, Isaiah Stewart, Ron Holland, Simone Fontecchio and Ausar Thompson are candidates for increased roles.
