Tobias Harris headshot

Tobias Harris News: Active Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 6:27pm

Harris (Achilles) will play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Harris was tabbed probable for Wednesday's tilt due to right Achilles tendinitis, but he's been cleared to face OKC and take his regular spot in the starting lineup despite missing back-to-back games. Harris is averaging 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 32.1 minutes per game in 2024-25.

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
