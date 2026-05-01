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Tobias Harris News: Available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 3:06pm

Harris (ankle) is available for Friday's Game 6 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Magic.

Harris will shed his questionable tag due to a left ankle sprain and suit up for this win-or-go-home matchup. The veteran forward has reached the 20-point threshold in three straight games, and across five first-round outings, he has averaged 19.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 1.4 assists and 1.0 blocks in 34.6 minutes per showing.

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
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