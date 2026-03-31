Tobias Harris News: Available Tuesday
Harris (hip) has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Raptors.
Harris was tagged as probable leading up to tipoff, so his availability isn't much of a surprise. He'll return to the court following a one-game absence due to a hip injury.
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