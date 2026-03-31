Tobias Harris headshot

Tobias Harris News: Available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Harris (hip) has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Raptors.

Harris was tagged as probable leading up to tipoff, so his availability isn't much of a surprise. He'll return to the court following a one-game absence due to a hip injury.

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
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