Tobias Harris News: Balanced outing in return

Harris registered eight points (3-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 126-119 loss to the Jazz.

Harris returned Thursday after missing Detroit's previous game with a sprained right thumb, struggling shooting from the field but still managing to contribute on both ends of the floor. Harris posted his seventh outing of the season in single digits in scoring, reaching double figures in every other contest.