Tobias Harris News: Catches fire from three

Harris finished with 22 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 31 minutes during Friday's 122-121 win over the Hawks.

Harris did the majority of his damage in the scoring column from beyond the arc, posting his best mark of the season with five made triples. It's also worth noting his production on the defensive end, as he matched a season-high three swats in a tight victory. While Harris is unlikely to scorch the nets for five made threes on a nightly basis, he's been a reliable contributor across the board through his first 10 appearances with Detroit.