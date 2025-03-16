Tobias Harris News: Comes close to double-double

Harris chipped in 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and seven rebounds across 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-107 loss to the Thunder.

Harris has scored in double digits in every game since the All-Star break, and while he's not the go-to option on offense for Detroit, his consistency has been a welcomed sight for fantasy managers who have trusted him throughout the season. Harris is averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game since the break across 11 contests and 33.5 minutes per game.