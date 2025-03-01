Tobias Harris News: Double-digit scorer once again
Harris ended with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Friday's 134-119 loss to the Nuggets.
Harris has scored in double digits in nine straight games for the Pistons, and he's found a way to adjust to a secondary role behind Cade Cunningham and even Malik Beasley, who's posted better numbers while coming off the bench. Harris is averaging 17.9 points per game over that nine-game stretch while shooting 59.3 percent from the floor, however, so he's undoubtedly trending in the right direction.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now