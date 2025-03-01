Tobias Harris News: Double-digit scorer once again

Harris ended with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Friday's 134-119 loss to the Nuggets.

Harris has scored in double digits in nine straight games for the Pistons, and he's found a way to adjust to a secondary role behind Cade Cunningham and even Malik Beasley, who's posted better numbers while coming off the bench. Harris is averaging 17.9 points per game over that nine-game stretch while shooting 59.3 percent from the floor, however, so he's undoubtedly trending in the right direction.