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Tobias Harris News: Double-double in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Harris supplied 16 points (7-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 98-83 win over the Magic in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Harris contributed as both a scorer and rebounder, recording his first double-double of the postseason after logging three during the regular season. After shooting 36.8 percent from beyond the arc in 63 regular-season contests, the power forward has struggled from deep through two playoff games, going just 1-for-10 after coming up empty Wednesday.

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
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