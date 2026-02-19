Tobias Harris headshot

Tobias Harris News: Double-double vs. NYK

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Harris logged 11 points (4-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block over 32 minutes during Detroit's 126-111 win over New York on Thursday.

It wasn't the most efficient night from the field for Harris, but the veteran forward still put together a productive performance and finished as the Pistons' second-leading rebounder behind Cade Cunningham (13). Harris now has two double-doubles on the season, each of which have come over his last two outings. He has averaged 13.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.0 steals over 29.7 minutes per game over his last 10 appearances.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tobias Harris
