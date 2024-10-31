Tobias Harris News: Double-doubles in win

Harris supplied 18 points (8-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 105-95 win over Philadelphia.

Harris' team-high 14 rebounds helped him record his first double-double of the season Wednesday. However, the 32-year-old forward is still struggling mightily with his efficiency. Across five appearances in 2024-25, Harris is converting on 37.1 percent of his field-goal attempts and 15.0 percent of his three-point attempts.