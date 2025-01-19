Tobias Harris News: Drops team-high 21 in tough loss

Harris had 21 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 125-121 loss to the Suns.

The veteran forward led Detroit in scoring on a night that featured 22 lead changes and zero leads of more than seven points by either side. Harris has scored in double digits in nine of the last 10 games and looked more like his stalwart self after a tough start to his Pistons tenure, averaging 15.5 points, 6.5 boards, 2.9 assists, 1.7 threes, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks over that stretch while shooting 52.2 percent from the floor and 44.7 percent from long distance.