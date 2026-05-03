Tobias Harris News: Emphatic performance Sunday
Harris provided 30 points (11-18 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 36 minutes during Sunday's 116-94 victory over the Magic in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Harris continued on his merry way Sunday, playing arguably his best basketball of the past few years. He has now scored at least 20 points in five straight games, while also contributing across multiple categories. The Pistons will now face the Cavaliers in the second round of the playoffs, with Game 1 slated for Tuesday in Detroit. On paper, Cleveland poses a much bigger threat to the Pistons, meaning Harris will need to remain a focal point moving forward.
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