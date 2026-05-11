Tobias Harris News: Full stat line in loss
Harris closed with 16 points (6-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block over 36 minutes during Monday's 112-103 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Harris saw a heavy workload on the offensive end once again, though he struggled with efficiency in this one. The veteran forward scored fewer than 20 points after eight straight games reaching that mark, but he still finished as Detroit's third-leading scorer. He also led the team in rebounds and chipped in at least three combined steals-plus-blocks for the fifth time this postseason.
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