Tobias Harris News: Full stat line in victory

Harris totaled 15 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 122-96 win over the Spurs.

Harris finished with game-high marks in rebounds and steals Tuesday, recording multiple swipes for the 16th time on the season. Additionally, the veteran forward finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Marcus Sasser (27 points). Harris has scored in double figures in three of his last five appearances, during which he has averaged 12.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 steals across 30.8 minutes per game.