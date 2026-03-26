Tobias Harris News: Good to go Thursday
Harris (hip) is available for Thursday's game against New Orleans.
Harris carried a questionable tag throughout the day Thursday, but he was evidently able to prove his health during warmups and will be a full go. He's averaging 14.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in his last six appearances.
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