Tobias Harris headshot

Tobias Harris News: Good to go Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Harris (hip) is available for Thursday's game against New Orleans.

Harris carried a questionable tag throughout the day Thursday, but he was evidently able to prove his health during warmups and will be a full go. He's averaging 14.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in his last six appearances.

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
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