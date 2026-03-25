Tobias Harris headshot

Tobias Harris News: Good to go Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Harris (hip) is listed as available for Wenesday's game against the Hawks.

Harris was initially labeled probable, so his availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. The veteran forward had been tending to soreness in his left hip.

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
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