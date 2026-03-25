Tobias Harris News: Good to go Wednesday
Harris (hip) is listed as available for Wenesday's game against the Hawks.
Harris was initially labeled probable, so his availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. The veteran forward had been tending to soreness in his left hip.
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