Tobias Harris headshot

Tobias Harris News: Grabs eight boards Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Harris closed Friday's 128-98 loss to New York with 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 26 minutes.

Harris was the Pistons' leading rebounder and shot blocker Friday. He's averaging 11.8 points per game to start the regular season, and while he won't have as much usage on offensive behind the young backcourt duo of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, Harris' rebounding ability gives him decent fantasy value.

