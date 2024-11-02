Tobias Harris News: Grabs eight boards Friday

Harris closed Friday's 128-98 loss to New York with 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 26 minutes.

Harris was the Pistons' leading rebounder and shot blocker Friday. He's averaging 11.8 points per game to start the regular season, and while he won't have as much usage on offensive behind the young backcourt duo of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, Harris' rebounding ability gives him decent fantasy value.