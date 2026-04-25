Tobias Harris News: Hits for 23 in Orlando

Harris notched 23 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Saturday's 113-105 loss to the Magic in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

It was the veteran forward's best scoring performance yet in the series. Harris is averaging 18.7 points, 8.0 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 threes in 35.7 minutes to begin the Pistons' playoff run, and he should remain a high-floor DFS option in Game 4 on Monday.