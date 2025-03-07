Tobias Harris News: Likely to play against Golden State
Harris (personal) has been listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Warriors.
Harris is trending toward being on the floor for the Pistons to take on the Warriors on Saturday after missing the last two games due to personal reasons. The journeyman is averaging his lowest points per game (13.8) since the 2012-13 campaign but is still making an impact as a starter for Detroit on a nightly basis.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now