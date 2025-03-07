Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tobias Harris headshot

Tobias Harris News: Likely to play against Golden State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Harris (personal) has been listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Harris is trending toward being on the floor for the Pistons to take on the Warriors on Saturday after missing the last two games due to personal reasons. The journeyman is averaging his lowest points per game (13.8) since the 2012-13 campaign but is still making an impact as a starter for Detroit on a nightly basis.

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now