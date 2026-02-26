Tobias Harris News: Limited output in win
Harris ended with four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 win over the Thunder.
Harris continues to be an underwhelming fantasy asset despite a sizable role at forward. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 10.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 three-pointers on 38.9 percent shooting in 29.6 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tobias Harris See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 233 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1115 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 917 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 620 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 620 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tobias Harris See More