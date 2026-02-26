Tobias Harris News: Limited output in win

Harris ended with four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 win over the Thunder.

Harris continues to be an underwhelming fantasy asset despite a sizable role at forward. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 10.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 three-pointers on 38.9 percent shooting in 29.6 minutes per contest.