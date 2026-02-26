Tobias Harris headshot

Tobias Harris News: Limited output in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Harris ended with four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 win over the Thunder.

Harris continues to be an underwhelming fantasy asset despite a sizable role at forward. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 10.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 three-pointers on 38.9 percent shooting in 29.6 minutes per contest.

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tobias Harris See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tobias Harris See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
20 days ago