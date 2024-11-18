Tobias Harris News: Nearly double-doubles

Harris ended with 12 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 28 minutes during Sunday's 124-104 victory over the Wizards.

Harris has been on a bit of a cold streak in his last three appearances. In that span, he's shooting 33.3 percent from the field to go with averages of 11.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers.