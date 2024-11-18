Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tobias Harris headshot

Tobias Harris News: Nearly double-doubles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Harris ended with 12 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 28 minutes during Sunday's 124-104 victory over the Wizards.

Harris has been on a bit of a cold streak in his last three appearances. In that span, he's shooting 33.3 percent from the field to go with averages of 11.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers.

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now