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Tobias Harris News: Off injury report for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Harris (hip) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Harris sat out Friday's win over Memphis -- the second leg of a back-to-back -- due to left hip soreness. However, the veteran forward is set to return to action Sunday. With Harris returning to the lineup, Javonte Green should slide back to the second unit.

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
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