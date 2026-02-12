Tobias Harris News: Picks up first double-double
Harris posted 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and one block over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 113-95 win over the Raptors.
The double-double was the first of the season for the veteran forward. Harris took on extra duties on the glass with both Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart suspended after Monday's brawl with Charlotte, and while Stewart's absence will extend into March, Duren is set to miss only one more game. Harris remains a consistent secondary source of offense regardless of his other contributions, producing double-digit points in nine straight appearances while averaging 14.0 points, 6.0 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.0 steals in 29.4 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tobias Harris See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 93 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 66 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 66 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 57 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tobias Harris See More