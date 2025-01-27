Tobias Harris News: Playing Monday vs. Cleveland

Harris (head) is available for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Harris was listed as questionable on the injury report due to "post-traumatic headache" after suffering a head injury against the Magic on Saturday. He wasn't placed in concussion protocol following injury, and the veteran forward has been cleared to play in Monday's Central Division clash. Harris has averaged 13.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.9 steals over 33.2 minutes per game since and including Jan. 1.