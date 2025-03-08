Fantasy Basketball
Tobias Harris headshot

Tobias Harris News: Playing Saturday against GSW

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Harris (personal) is available for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Harris has missed the Pistons' last two games while attending to a personal matter, but he will return for Saturday's contest. The 14th-year forward out of Tennessee has averaged 17.3 points on 56.7 percent shooting, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals over 31.9 minutes per game since the beginning of February.

