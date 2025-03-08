Tobias Harris News: Playing Saturday against GSW
Harris (personal) is available for Saturday's game against the Warriors.
Harris has missed the Pistons' last two games while attending to a personal matter, but he will return for Saturday's contest. The 14th-year forward out of Tennessee has averaged 17.3 points on 56.7 percent shooting, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals over 31.9 minutes per game since the beginning of February.
