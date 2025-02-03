Tobias Harris News: Pops for 22 points in loss

Harris amassed 22 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 132-130 loss to the Hawks.

Harris scored at least 16 points for the fourth straight game, putting together arguably his best stretch of the season. On the whole, it's been a disappointing campaign for the veteran, as he is averaging 13.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 combined steals and blocks in 32.1 minutes per game. Despite this loss, the Pistons have cobbled together a strong season, with Harris providing the team with a much-needed veteran presence.