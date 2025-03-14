Tobias Harris News: Puts up 14 points in loss

Harris finished with 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 36 minutes during Thursday's 129-125 loss to the Wizards.

Harris matched his season-high mark of three steals, something he's accomplished nine times in 2024-25. Over his last 10 games, Harris has been on a top-60 run in nine-category formats, posting averages of 16.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers.