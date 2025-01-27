Tobias Harris News: Quiet showing while banged up
Harris had two points (1-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 27 minutes during Monday's 110-91 loss to the Cavaliers.
Harris took the court Monday after being listed as questionable prior to the contest due to "post-traumatic headache" which he suffered Saturday against Orlando. Harris concluded the outing with a quiet performance, connecting on just one of his nine shot attempts while tying a season-low scoring total. Harris has struggled as of late, failing to reach double figures in scoring in four straight outings.
