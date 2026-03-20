Tobias Harris News: Quiets down in blowout win

Harris contributed seven points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 22 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 victory over Washington.

Harris played a secondary role offensively despite the absence of Cade Cunningham (lung), finishing with his lowest scoring output since returning from a one-game hip injury. The veteran forward deferred frequently to Detroit's younger core and did not see the floor in the fourth quarter due to the lopsided score. While he took just six shots, Harris remained active as a facilitator and was a presence on the glass, hauling in seven rebounds and recording five assists.