Tobias Harris News: Solid outing in loss

Harris ended Wednesday's 115-109 loss to the Pacers with 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 36 minutes.

Harris suited up for the Pistons in a regular-season outing for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign during Wednesday's loss. The 32-year-old forward tied with Jaden Ivey and Malik Beasley for the second-most field-goal attempts (13). Harris should continue to be a top option on offense for a rebuilding Detroit squad.