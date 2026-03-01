Tobias Harris headshot

Tobias Harris News: Starting to pick up steam

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Harris amassed 23 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 33 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 win over the Magic.

Fresh of collecting a career-high six steals during Friday's victory over the Cavaliers, Harris kept his foot on the gas. Sunday was his first 20-point game since the Jan. 27 win in Denver and his seventh on the campaign. Over his last nine outings, the veteran forward is averaging 12.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.8 minutes per game.

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
