Tobias Harris News: Starting to pick up steam
Harris amassed 23 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 33 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 win over the Magic.
Fresh of collecting a career-high six steals during Friday's victory over the Cavaliers, Harris kept his foot on the gas. Sunday was his first 20-point game since the Jan. 27 win in Denver and his seventh on the campaign. Over his last nine outings, the veteran forward is averaging 12.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.8 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tobias Harris See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 236 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1118 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 920 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 623 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 623 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tobias Harris See More