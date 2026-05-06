Tobias Harris News: Stays hot in Game 1
Harris racked up 20 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 111-101 victory over Cleveland in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
After averaging just 13.3 points per game during the regular season, his lowest output since 2012-13, Harris continues to come up big for the Pistons this postseason. The veteran forward has dropped at least 20 points in six consecutive games, averaging 21.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.3 assists in 35.9 minutes per game over eight appearances in the 2026 playoffs.
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