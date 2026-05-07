Tobias Harris News: Strong postseason continues
Harris totaled 21 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 107-97 win over the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Harris has been on a tear throughout the playoffs, scoring at least 20 points in seven straight games. During that span, he has averaged 22.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.9 three-pointers, a huge improvement on what he was able to do during the regular season. Now leading the series 2-0, Detroit will head into Cleveland full of confidence, with Harris looking to continue his postseason resurgence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tobias Harris See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 7Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 53 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, May 35 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 35 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tobias Harris See More