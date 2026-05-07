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Tobias Harris News: Strong postseason continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Harris totaled 21 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 107-97 win over the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Harris has been on a tear throughout the playoffs, scoring at least 20 points in seven straight games. During that span, he has averaged 22.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.9 three-pointers, a huge improvement on what he was able to do during the regular season. Now leading the series 2-0, Detroit will head into Cleveland full of confidence, with Harris looking to continue his postseason resurgence.

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
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