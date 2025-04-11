Tobias Harris News: Submits 17 points in return

Harris (heel) tallied 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes Thursday in the Pistons' 115-106 win over the Knicks.

Harris operated with a light restriction on his minutes as he made his return to the lineup following a three-game absence due to right heel soreness. With Harris back in the fold, all of Ausar Thompson, Tim Hardaway, Malik Beasley and Dennis Schroder noticed slight reductions in playing time from the Pistons' previous game Monday. Harris should be ready to handle a consistent 30-plus-minute role once the playoffs get underway, but it's unclear how extensively the veteran forward might be used over the final two contests of the regular season, both of which come against the Bucks. Detroit currently sits two games behind Milwaukee for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, and the Pistons would own the tiebreaker over the Bucks if they beat them Friday and Sunday.