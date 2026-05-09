Tobias Harris News: Tallies 21 points in Game 3 loss

Harris recorded 21 points (7-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and five rebounds across 38 minutes during Saturday's 116-109 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Harris tallied eight points in both the first and third quarters of Saturday's game and finished as the Pistons' second-leading scorer behind Cade Cunningham (27 points). Harris averaged 13.3 points per game during the regular season but has been more active offensively during the playoffs. He has scored 20-plus points in eight consecutive games, and over that span he has averaged 22.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.5 steals over 36.6 minutes per contest.