Tobias Harris News: Tallies 21 points in Game 3 loss
Harris recorded 21 points (7-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and five rebounds across 38 minutes during Saturday's 116-109 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Harris tallied eight points in both the first and third quarters of Saturday's game and finished as the Pistons' second-leading scorer behind Cade Cunningham (27 points). Harris averaged 13.3 points per game during the regular season but has been more active offensively during the playoffs. He has scored 20-plus points in eight consecutive games, and over that span he has averaged 22.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.5 steals over 36.6 minutes per contest.
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