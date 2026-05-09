Tobias Harris headshot

Tobias Harris News: Tallies 21 points in Game 3 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Harris recorded 21 points (7-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and five rebounds across 38 minutes during Saturday's 116-109 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Harris tallied eight points in both the first and third quarters of Saturday's game and finished as the Pistons' second-leading scorer behind Cade Cunningham (27 points). Harris averaged 13.3 points per game during the regular season but has been more active offensively during the playoffs. He has scored 20-plus points in eight consecutive games, and over that span he has averaged 22.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.5 steals over 36.6 minutes per contest.

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tobias Harris See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tobias Harris See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, May 3
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, May 3
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
Author Image
Dan Bruno
8 days ago