Tobias Harris News: Two-way display in double-double

Harris closed Friday's 98-94 win over Charlotte with 24 points (9-16 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals across 36 minutes.

Harris did it on both ends of the floor in Friday's outing, leading all Detroit players in scoring and threes made offensively while swiping a team-high steals total and concluding as one of two players with a double-digit rebound mark defensively in a double-double. Harris tallied his third double-double of the season, recording his first game with at least 20 points and 10 boards. He also matched a season-best steals mark, a feat he has also recorded on two other occasions.