Tobias Harris News: Upgraded to available Saturday
Harris (hip) is available for Saturday's game against Minnesota.
Harris was listed as probable heading into this contest, so the Pistons were already planning on having him in the lineup. The 33-year-old is averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.4 blocks and 0.9 steals this season.
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