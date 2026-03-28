Tobias Harris headshot

Tobias Harris News: Upgraded to available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Harris (hip) is available for Saturday's game against Minnesota.

Harris was listed as probable heading into this contest, so the Pistons were already planning on having him in the lineup. The 33-year-old is averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.4 blocks and 0.9 steals this season.

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
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