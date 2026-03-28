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Tobias Harris News: Well-rounded outing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Harris had 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 28 minutes in Saturday's 109-87 win over the Timberwolves.

Harris turned in an extremely efficient performance and was the only Pistons player to score more than 13 points. The veteran forward has now scored in double figures in five straight games and has dished out at least four assists in four of them. The 33-year-old also tied his season high in blocks, finishing with at least four combined steals-plus-blocks for the fourth time this season.

Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
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