Harris (hip) is available for Friday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Harris was sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to a hip issue, but he will return for Friday's contest. Since and including Nov. 1, Harris has averaged 14.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 32.7 minutes per game.