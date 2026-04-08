Toby Okani News: Back in starting lineup

Okani is in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Okani will start for the second time this season and will join Walter Clayton, Jahmai Mashack, Cedric Coward and Taylor Hendricks in the lineup. Okani made his first career NBA start against the Bucks on Sunday, when he played 41 minutes and finished with nine points, three rebounds, one steal and one three-pointer in a 131-115 loss.