Toby Okani News: Logs 20 points in blowout
Okani logged 20 points (9-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 42 minutes during Friday's 147-101 loss to the Jazz.
Okani was part of a slim six-player rotation during the rout. He had his work cut out for him against Utah, which held a significant height advantage over the depleted frontcourt. The undrafted rookie out of West Virginia has spent most of his first NBA season with the G League, and his future with the parent club depends heavily on the organization's offseason plans. Part of the plan will include paying a high first-round pick, and if they draft someone with a skill set similar to Okani's, he could be back in the G League once again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Toby Okani See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Toby Okani See More