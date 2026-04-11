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Toby Okani News: Logs 20 points in blowout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 7:17am

Okani logged 20 points (9-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 42 minutes during Friday's 147-101 loss to the Jazz.

Okani was part of a slim six-player rotation during the rout. He had his work cut out for him against Utah, which held a significant height advantage over the depleted frontcourt. The undrafted rookie out of West Virginia has spent most of his first NBA season with the G League, and his future with the parent club depends heavily on the organization's offseason plans. Part of the plan will include paying a high first-round pick, and if they draft someone with a skill set similar to Okani's, he could be back in the G League once again.

Toby Okani
Memphis Grizzlies
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