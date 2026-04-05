Toby Okani News: Making first career start
Okani will start Sunday's game against the Bucks, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Okani made his NBA debut Friday, posting seven points, seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during a blowout loss to Toronto. He figures to play a major role for the injury-depleted Grizzlies over the final week of the regular season after signing a 10-day contract last Thursday.
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