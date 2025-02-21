Tolu Smith Injury: Dealing with Achilles injury

Smith didn't play in Thursday's 109-83 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron due to an Achilles injury.

The severity of the Achilles injury is unknown, though Smith's next chance to suit up for the Cruise will come Saturday against the Wisconsin Herd. The 24-year-old is averaging 17.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 blocks across 29.2 minutes per game in 22 G League outings.