Tolu Smith Injury: Dealing with knee contusion

Smith is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls due to a right knee contusion.

Smith may have sustained the injury during the Pistons' 126-111 win over the Knicks on Thursday, when he played 15 minutes and finished with three points, three rebounds and two assists. Even if he were cleared to play, Smith's minutes would likely take a significant dip, given that Jalen Duren will be available to play Saturday after serving a two-game suspension.