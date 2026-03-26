Tolu Smith News: Big numbers in G League win

Smith posted 26 points (10-14 FG, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes Wednesday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 143-132 win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Smith has been a dominant force in the paint over his 26 appearances on the season for the Cruise, averaging 19.4 points, 11.0 boards, 3.4 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 28.6 minutes while shooting 65.6 percent from the field. The two-way player will rejoin the Pistons ahead of Thursday's game against the Pelicans, but he'll be the third-string center behind Jalen Duren (probable, knee) and Paul Reed and is unlikely to be featured in the rotation.